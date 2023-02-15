Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Deaths | SS: Mother and daughter disappeared a week ago – Found dead in a parking lot in Tahko

February 15, 2023
in World Europe
According to Savon Sanomi, a mother and daughter who had been missing for a week were found dead in a parking lot in Tahko.

A week a missing woman was found dead in Tahko at the end of last week, says Savon Sanomat. According to the newspaper, the dead were a 43-year-old woman from Upper Savoia and her 20-year-old daughter.

According to the newspaper, the mother and daughter were found dead in a car parked in a parking lot in the Tahko area. Mother and daughter had gone to Tahko because of their business activities.

To the deaths according to current information, no crime or intent is suspected. According to the newspaper, the police are investigating carbon monoxide, which could have entered the car due to a technical fault, as one of the causes of the deaths.

The police have not said who found the dead in the parking lot.

Correction February 15, 2023 at 1:14 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that the mother and daughter had been missing for two weeks. They disappeared at the beginning of February, but were found a week ago, so they were missing for about a week.

