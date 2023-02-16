Deaths of Tahko | Tahko’s death also made news in Kenya

A local newspaper says that the relatives are raising money to transport the dead women to Kenya.

With a stick the fate of the dead mother and daughter of Kenyan background has become news in Kenya as well.

Kenyan newspapers, among others, report on the matter The Standard and Daily Nation. The latter of them calls the deaths mysterious, although both mention carbon monoxide poisoning as the suspected cause of death. The police do not suspect a crime in the case.

The women were found dead in the parking lot, apparently in their food truck, although the police did not specify where they were found. They are believed to have been dead for five days before they were found on Thursday of last week.

“Apparently they are suspected to have decided to take a nap in the carriage after closing time, based on the positions they were found in, sleeping side by side,” the Daily Nation reports a relative of the women wrote in a Whatsapp message.

The Standard points out in its news that the temperature in Finland has recently dropped to more than three degrees below zero.

The Daily Nation, on the other hand, says that the relatives of the dead are hoping for donations to move the bodies to Kenya.

I told you about Kenyan media coverage in Finland earlier Evening newspaper.

Read more: Mother and daughter were a familiar sight at the Iisalmi market: “The sun has gone out”

Read more: Food was sold from the wagon just a few days before the deaths – This is what is known about the case of the missing mother and daughter

Read more: Police: The dead women were found in the parking lot – HS caught up with a man working nearby

Read more: “I haven’t seen officialdom” – The information about the mother and daughter who were found dead surprised Tahkola