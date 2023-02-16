Deaths of Tahko | Mother and daughter were a familiar sight at the Iisalmi market: “The sun has gone out”

The mother who was found dead in Tahko had been a candidate in the 2021 municipal elections from the center’s list. He was often with his daughter at Iisalmi market selling food.

from Iisalme Kati Åhman describes the mother who was found dead in Tahko as a cheerful and genuine person, who was known to many people from Iisalmi market with her daughter.

Tahko’s deaths became public on Wednesday, when Savon Sanomat reported that the missing mother and daughter had died. Eastern Finland’s police confirmed in their announcement on Wednesday afternoon that two women who went missing in Iisalmi were found dead in a parking lot on Thursday, February 9.

Åhman says that he has known the older woman for a few years. They met when Åhman was on the church council of the parish association. The woman did a lot of volunteer work for the church.

The woman also worked in Iisalmi as a family nurse, just like Åhman.

“The elderly loved him. He was a well-liked employee,” says Åhman.

In addition they knew each other from local politics. Åhman (sd) sits on the Iisalmi city council and also serves as the chairman of the city council.

The mother who was found dead in Tahko was a candidate in the 2021 municipal elections from the lists of the city center, but did not make it to the second place.

The woman’s candidacy for HS is confirmed from the center of Iisalmi. It is reported from the center that they found out over the weekend that one of the organization’s most active members has died.

Mum and daughter were a familiar sight at the Iisalmi market, where they sold food in connection with various events, says Åhman.

“When I came to the market in Iisalmi, there was laughter when they were selling meat pies. He [äiti] always greeted people with joy. Usually the mother and daughter were there together, but if the mother wasn’t, then the daughter was alone,” says Åhman.

The younger of the women was an entrepreneur who owned a food cart company. According to the company’s website, it is a family business whose roots go back to 2014. The company sells East African food.

According to Iltapäivälehti, the bodies were also found in a food truck in Tahko. The police have not confirmed the information.

Ahman says that the mother also often went to church to sing.

“He had the children with him. He sang in his own language, and it went to the heart,” Åhman describes.

The mother from Kenya had already come to Finland more than ten years ago. He had a total of five children.

Otherwise, music was strongly present in the woman’s life. According to Åhman, the sales cart at the market often played music. Mom also danced a lot.

Ahman found out about the women’s death after various media reported on it on Wednesday. Later in the evening, it was confirmed that it was precisely the women he knew.

According to Åhman, the news felt unreal. He says that the women made many people from Iisalme happy with their cheerful nature.

“I feel that the biggest lamp and sun in Iisalmi market has gone out.”