Deaths of Tahko | More than a hundred people gathered to honor the memory of the mother and daughter who died in Tahko

Family members from as far as Kenya came to the memorial service for the Irish women who died in Tahko.

Vantaa The memory of the Iisalmelais women who died in Tahko was honored in Minttukkirk on Saturday.

Speeches, prayers and music filled the hall as more than a hundred people gathered to remember the women and share in the family’s grief.

Catherine Heiskanen43, and his daughter Mitchell Odhiambo, 24, were found dead in a parking lot in Tahko on February 9. HS publishes the women’s names with the permission of their families.

The pastor invited people to join him in prayer at the memorial service.

Heiskanen’s mother Roseline Oketch and sister Merceline Oketch traveled to the memorial service from Kenya. Opposite them was Heiskanen’s other sister Anne Korhonenwho lives in Vantaa.

“Sadness is of course present, but we are also here to celebrate the lives of our loved ones,” says Roseline Oketch.

See also At Bolsius they want the candle to make a sound too Anne Korhonen was visiting her sister’s hometown in Iisalmi when she heard about her sister’s death.

Catherine According to his family members, Heiskanen was always happy. He was also loud, spoke his mind and always made everyone laugh.

“He would ask even now what you are crying about,” says Anne Korhonen.

The family of Heiskanen’s daughter, Mitchell Odhiambo, describes that he was a peace negotiator and a mediator who made others settle their differences.

Odhiambo dreamed of studying law, but he was also a keen entrepreneur. He owned a food cart business selling East African food.

There was a live band at the memorial service.

Catherine Heiskanen’s mother Roseline Oketch said in her speech that her daughter and granddaughter fell asleep next to each other. That’s also how they lived their lives: side by side and together.

The police found the women in that closed food cart about five days after their deaths. For one reason or another, the women had stayed in the carriage, possibly to spend the night, the Eastern Finland police say.

According to social media, the wagon was at the Tahko Fest event and food was sold from the wagon only a few days before the deaths.

The family suspects that the women’s deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. According to the police, no signs of external violence were found on the body and no crime is suspected in the deaths. The police are still investigating the cause of the deaths.

Catherine Heiskanen and Mitchell Odhiambo were reported missing on February 8, according to the police. The bodies were found the next day.

The family would have liked to move the bodies of Heiskanen and Odhiambo to Kenya and hold a funeral there, but it turned out to be too expensive. So they will be buried in Helsinki in the near future.

The people of Iisalme Hanna Lehmusoksa and Christine Halonen were good friends of Heiskanen and Odhiambo.

See also HS Analysis | China's diplomats have been evasive, but now they are already suspected of violence Christine Halonen (left) and Hanna Lehmusoksa arrived in Vantaa from Iisalmi to remember their close friends.

Lemusoksa bumped into the duo in a store a couple of weeks before they died.

“We probably talked there for 40 minutes. It was said that we should see each other again and spend the evening together.”

Lehmusoksa and Halonen describe mother and daughter as warm and sunny people. They were a familiar sight to many at the market, where they sold food at various events.

Catherine Heiskanen’s sister’s best friend Delphine Aaltonen prayed at the memorial service.

The tragic death of Heiskanen and Odhiambo touched many people in Iisalme.

“Even those who don’t know them, because they were such a big part of that community,” says Lehmusoksa.

“Life is short. I understand it now,” says Halonen.