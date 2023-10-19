The Greek Orthodox Church guard said: “More than 400 Palestinians, Muslims and Christians, were taking shelter in the Greek Orthodox Church, and then the Israeli forces bombed it.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Hamas government announced that many of the displaced people who took refuge in the sanctuary of a church in Gaza were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli raid.

In a statement, the Ministry stated that the raid caused large numbers of deaths and injuries in the sanctuary of the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City, while witnesses reported that the strike appeared to have hit a target close to the church in which many Gazans had taken refuge while the war was raging between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli army said it was verifying this information.