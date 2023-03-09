Deaths | KSML: A child of playing age died of streptococcus in Jyväskylä

According to Keskifinomainen, a kindergarten-aged child died of an illness caused by streptococcus A bacteria.

Central Finland by A kindergarten-aged child has died in Nova Hospital in Jyväskylä from an illness caused by streptococcus A bacteria.

Keskisuomainen interviewed the area manager of hospital services Juha Paloneva says that there are about 40 people exposed to the bacteria. All those exposed have been tested.

According to the magazine, at least two of them with symptoms have been diagnosed with infection. However, their disease is not serious. So far, they are the only ones without symptoms.

According to Paloneva, all those exposed are from the same daycare unit, but she does not know which daycare it is. Paloneva tells Keskifinomainen that there is no general danger from bacteria.

According to Keskisuomainen, the test results will probably be ready by the end of the week. Up to 20–30 percent of asymptomatic children usually have streptococcal bacteria. Therefore, Paloneva believes that more positive results are still to be expected. They are checked to see if they are the same strain of bacteria as the streptococcus of the child who died.

“It’s possible that it’s a different strain of bacteria because it’s so common,” Paloneva tells KSML.

A febrile pharyngeal infection, angina, is the most common infection caused by streptococcus A bacteria. It is treated with penicillin.

Healthcare aimed at professionals Medium news reported this week that certain strains of group A streptococci are now also causing serious infections in Finland. According to the magazine, the number of serious infections caused by bacteria has increased in Sweden and Denmark, for example.