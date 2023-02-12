Griffiths said the organization has dealt with many conflicts around the world, but losing 40,000 people in one night “is scary”

The Undersecretary General of UN (United Nations) for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, said on Saturday (11.Feb.2023) that the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is likely to more than double.

“I find it difficult to estimate precisely as we need to stay under rubble, but I am sure it will double or more”said Griffiths, in an interview with the British channel Sky News.

Griffiths added that “It is deeply shocking the idea that these mountains of rubble still hold people, some of them still alive.”

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 has already claimed the lives of at least 28,131 people in the 2 countries. Another 85,297 were injured.

The UN representative recalled that in cases of disaster, the first 72 hours are very important to find survivors. However, he stated that rescue teams are still finding people alive. “It must be incredibly difficult to decide when to stop this rescue phase and move on to the next phase, which will also have its problems.”

Griffiths said that the UN has dealt with many conflicts around the world, but that “losing 20, 30 or 40,000 people in one night, we don’t see that even in these conflicts. It is scary”.

Relief efforts in Syria are even more difficult because of the civil war the country has been facing since 2011. According to the UN undersecretary, agencies have more difficulties accessing the affected areas in the country, especially in the north. this is the region controlled by groups opposed to the government of President Bashar Al-Assad

In addition to the fatalities that already exceed 28,000, the UN reported that up to 5.3 million people were left homeless in Syria alone. It also states that at least 870,000 are in urgent need of food in both countries.

According to WHO (World Health Organization), approximately 26 million people were affected by the earthquake. The United Nations agency asked for US$ 42.8 million to address the most urgent needs of the 2 countries. The organization has already released $16 million from its emergency fund during the week.

Among those affected, more than 5 million are considered vulnerable, including around 350,000 elderly people and more than 1.4 million children.