According to the Palestinian News Agency, the three young men were killed at dawn on Tuesday by a missile fired from an Israeli drone.

Two young men were also killed last night during the Israeli forces’ storming of the Tulkarm camp, after they were shot in the chest with live bullets, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Also, 4 young men in the camp were injured by Israeli snipers who were deployed on the roofs of houses and buildings.

According to the Palestinian News Agency, Israeli forces initially prevented ambulances from entering the camp, and intercepted them and obstructed their work by stopping them and thoroughly searching them, before they were able to reach the injured and transport them to the hospital.

A crawler bulldozer bulldozed Al-Madares Street at the entrance to the camp, and destroyed its infrastructure, while Israeli forces stormed a number of citizens’ homes in the area and climbed onto their roofs, firing bullets at everything that moved.

This is the second incursion into the camp within a week, which witnessed the killing of four young men by special forces, the wounding of six citizens, and the destruction of the infrastructure of its streets and alleys.