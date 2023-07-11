Summer is the most dangerous time to drive. It is the conclusion that a study by the Línea Directa Foundation made public this Tuesday, which indicates the density of traffic, the recklessness of drivers and the fatigue due to the duration of the journeys as the causes of the increase in mortality on roads at this time. The work, prepared with official data from the DGT and more than 1,700 surveys, analyzes data from the last decade (between 2012-2021) and concludes that every day of the summer five people died in traffic accidents, a rate of 20.5 % higher than in non-holiday periods and significantly higher than that of other holidays.

This summer, 95 million long-distance journeys are expected on Spanish roads, 1.75% more than last year, as reported by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). These trips are especially critical in terms of road safety due to the heat, fatigue, distractions, traffic density, recklessness and speeding due to wanting to arrive as soon as possible.

Almost three out of every four accidents that have occurred in the last ten years have occurred during vacation periods. In this period there have also been 3,300 road deaths and 234,000 injuries in summer, according to the study Go and come back. X-ray of traffic accidents in summer trips in Spain (2012-2021). Last summer, 225 people died on the roads, which is 10 more fatalities (4.65%) than in 2019, the statistical reference year. Trips also increased by 2.42% (+2.2 million) compared to the same period.

The most frequent accident in summer is leaving the highway. The director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, warned a few days ago in a conference in which he took stock of the legislature that 42% of fatal road accidents occur for this reason. And he added that Traffic is investigating whether the accident due to leaving the road has any relation to the driver’s drowsiness. “We have always paid special attention to distractions from looking at the mobile phone and alcohol consumption, now we are also focusing on sleep,” explained Navarro.

Frontal collisions, flights and collisions with obstacles are also increasing notably, according to the study, which relates this type of accident to fatigue and distractions while driving. Another piece of information provided by the report is that 65% of road accidents occur on conventional roads, where in summer there is an upturn in accidents. In 2022, this type of road was, once again, the one that registered the most deaths: 833 people died (73%) compared to 312 on motorways and highways.

Fatal accidents in summer usually occur close to the destination, which could be caused not only by fatigue, but also by a certain relaxation of the driver when seeing the proximity of his arrival. In addition, men tend to be more affected by these accidents, with an increase in frequency in the younger age groups, especially from 18 to 29 years.

Other conclusions drawn from the study is that much remains to be improved in terms of responsibility: 61% of those surveyed admitted not following the rest recommendations, 54% confessed to exceeding the speed limits on their way to vacation and 23% acknowledged having drunk alcohol during the outbound and return trips in the summer.

Adding the four holiday periods common to all of Spain (Easter Week, summer, December long weekend and Christmas), the road sections with the most deaths in the last decade in this type of displacement are located in Tarragona, on the AP-7, (Km 320-334), in Burgos, on the old N-1 (km 254-278) and in Girona, on the C-33 (km 6-9). By Autonomous Communities, the regions with the highest number of critical stretches during the holidays are Catalonia, Andalusia, Castilla y León and the Valencian Community. Those with fewer sections of this type are Extremadura, Navarra and Murcia.