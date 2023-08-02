Twenty years ago, an average of 15 people a day died on Spanish roads. In 2003, a total of 5,399 people died in traffic accidents, 4,354 more than in 2022. The always tragic figures have progressively improved over time, although they have never dropped below a thousand deaths per year. “In road accidents you can never be satisfied,” said the now acting Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, a few weeks ago, in the presentation of the 2022 balance, a year in which the average was three deaths a day.

Compared so far this year —until August 1— with the same period in 2022, this year there have been 45 fewer deaths: 620 people have lost their lives in traffic accidents compared to 665 from January to August 2022. The number of deceased users traveling by motorcycle worsens, which rises by 12%, and has gone from 139 to 155, according to the latest statistics from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). On the contrary, the number of dead pedestrians has decreased, from 64 to 61. So far this year, more men (497) than women (119) have died in traffic accidents, following the trend registered in previous years.

This month of July, 115 people have lost their lives in 112 fatal accidents, 15 fewer (-11.5%) than in July 2022. Mobility increased by 1.1% compared to that month last year, with 45, 8 million long-haul movements. A total of 86 people died on conventional roads (13 less than in July 2022) and 29 on motorways or dual carriageways (two less). Running off the road continues to be the type of accident with the highest number of fatalities (42) although the figure is lower than last year (31).

Of the 115 deceased, 16 were not using the corresponding safety system at the time of the accident: 12 car drivers and one van driver were not wearing a seat belt, and two cyclists and one motorist were traveling without a helmet. By region, the Community of Madrid experienced the greatest increase in accidents with seven more fatalities than in June 2022, while Andalusia was the one that reduced the most, with 13 fewer than in 2022. The day with the most fatalities was Saturday, April 1. July with nine deaths. On Thursday the 6th and Saturday the 22nd, none were registered.

This is the sixth July with the lowest road mortality since the historical series of the DGT began in 1960. The one with the fewest fatalities was that of 2021, which registered 99 deaths, still in a pandemic. Behind are the months of July 2014 (107 deaths), and 1961, 2013 and 2015 (113), while 2023 is tied with 2020 with 115 fatalities. The most tragic were those of 1978 (676 deaths), 1989 (646) and 1991 (570).

So far this century, the general trend in the number of deaths has been downward, with slight increases in 2003 and in the period 2016 and 2017, although since 2013 it can be seen that the annual decreases, when there have been, were much less marked than in previous years. In 2008, in a single year, the tragic figures were reduced by more than 20%.

The director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, recently highlighted that Spain is a “European benchmark” in terms of road safety, with 37 deaths per million inhabitants, and is among the four countries with the best road accident rate in Europe. ahead of the Netherlands (42), Belgium (45), France (48), Italy (54) and Portugal (62) and behind Sweden, Denmark and Germany with 22, 26 and 33 respectively. 10 years ago, Spain occupied the ninth position in the ranking with 53 deaths per million inhabitants.

“The accident rate figures are still very high,” says the president of the National Confederation of Driving Schools (Cnae), Enrique Lorca. “But it is true that Spain has gone from being one of the countries that were at the bottom of Europe to being one of the first in terms of road safety improvements,” he adds. The president of CNAE considers that the permission for points that was introduced in 2006 has been decisive in the progress of road safety.

A pending task, according to Lorca, is to implement awareness modules so that those who take the driving test not only receive theoretical classes, but also, for example, attend a first aid course so that they know how to act in the event of of accident. On the other hand, the president of the CNAE emphasizes that three out of four deaths occur on conventional roads. “The inconsistency is that in some driving schools this training is not given because in most exams it is difficult to go through this type of path”, he points out.