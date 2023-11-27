There are 14,854 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis; in the West Bank, at least 239 people died

Until 5am (Brasília time) this Monday (Nov 27, 2023), the deaths of 16,293 people were recorded in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, according to the Al Jazeera (state broadcaster of the Qatari monarchy). There are 14,854 Palestinian deaths and 1,200 Israelis. In the West Bank, at least 239 were killed.

Information about the Gaza Strip comes from Hamas and there is no way to independently verify this data.

Of the total deaths in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, 4,000 were women and 6,202 were children. Israel does not provide figures on children.

According to Al Jazeera, the injured total 44,350. There are 36,000 Palestinians, 5,600 Israelis and 2,750 in the West Bank.

Israel and Hamas began, on Friday (Nov 24), a stop fire for the release of hostages held by the extremist group. In return, Israel committed to releasing Palestinian prisoners. The truce in the conflicts allows trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

Read more: