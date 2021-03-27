Today, Saturday, the early hours of the morning witnessed a new disaster in Egypt, represented by the collapse of a property in the Gesr El Suez area in Cairo, which resulted in the death of 3 people and the injury of 22 others.

The accident comes a few hours after two trains collided in Sohag governorate, which caused the death of 32 people and the injury of more than 160 others.

Ambulances transported the injured in a property collapse in the Jisr al-Suez area, al-Salam district, the first, to al-Salam Hospital and Ain Shams General Hospital, where 40 ambulances were pushed to the site of the accident.

According to a security source. According to Sky News. That “the situation is being dealt with and the population is removed to find out the number of victims.”

Later, the same source confirmed that 3 bodies had been recovered from under the rubble so far, and 25 wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Civil protection agencies continue to lift the rubble to search for survivors or other deaths.

A large number of residents gathered in the area to help rescuers, while a security cordon was imposed around the scene of the accident.

The Central Operations Room in Cairo Governorate received a notification at 3 am today of the collapse of a building consisting of a basement, ground floor, and 9 repeated floors in Al-Refrigerator Street, Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Division, next to Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Metro Station, Jisr Al-Suez (Al-Salam District 1).