Seven people were killed in a stampede at a stadium in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said.

The incident took place at the Stade du Martyr in the north of the capital during a gospel music concert.

The official broadcaster RTNC reported on its X platform that “seven people were killed and a number of people were admitted to intensive care.”

“Overcrowding and crowd movements” at the stadium “led to the deaths of the men,” local authorities said in a statement late Saturday.

The stadium can accommodate 80,000 people, while event organizers said 30,000 people attended the concert.

“We learn with deep sadness of the loss of lives of people who lost their lives while security forces were trying to neutralize some troublemakers,” the event’s organizers, Magabo Gospel, said in a statement.

A stampede at the same stadium in 2022 killed 11 people, including nine spectators and two police officers.