Fifteen people, most of them civilians, were killed “in simultaneous attacks” last weekend in eastern Burkina Faso, security and local sources reported on Tuesday.

In the latest attacks, 15 people including three reservists were killed on Saturday in “simultaneous attacks” in the main town of Diabaga in the eastern province of Tabua.

The spokesman for one of the civil society organizations in the region, Condia Pierre Younley, confirmed this news, noting that classes in schools were suspended and markets and public services in the region were closed on Tuesday in honor of the memory of the victims who were buried on Sunday in the municipal cemetery of Diabaga.

A security source said that the army carried out retaliatory strikes. The source added, “A ground and air operation continues in the east, which allowed the neutralization of more than 50 terrorists and the dismantling of many of their bases.” Burkina Faso is governed by a transitional government that was formed after the September 2022 coup.