Three people were killed and others were injured today, Thursday, as a result of an exchange of bombing between Russia and Ukraine.

Local Ukrainian authorities in Nikopol announced that the city had been bombed on Thursday, resulting in two deaths.

Sergey Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said, “Nikopol was bombed in the morning with heavy artillery,” in a post on the Telegram application.

Lesak added that the bombing killed two women, aged 60 and 46, and wounded an 86-year-old man, explaining that seven buildings were damaged. He accompanied his letter with pictures that showed, in particular, a house whose walls had been destroyed.

In Russia, two people were injured as a result of a Ukrainian bombing of a village in the Bryansk region adjacent to the border.

Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that the attack also led to the death and injury of animals and the “damage” of a vehicle.

Also, local authorities announced that a man was killed in bombing operations by Kiev forces in the Donetsk region.

Prior to that, Ukraine announced that it had been subjected to a new night attack from Russia with 35 drones, 34 of which were shot down.

The attacks, which took place “in waves” during the night, were launched from the Crimean Peninsula and the eastern shore of the Sea of ​​Azov, as well as from Kursk, the Russian city near the northern border of Ukraine, as the Ukrainian Air Force announced on the Telegram application.

The head of the military administration of the Kiev capital region, Ruslan Kravchenko, spoke of a fire that was quickly extinguished after it was caused by a drone attack in a warehouse.

The State Emergency Management Department posted a video of the damaged site in the Kiev region, showing the charred wreckage and rescuers working at the scene.