Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 22:21

The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul reported this Monday (24) that the number of deaths due to heavy rains rose to 178. There are still 34 people missing in the state.

The survey also shows that 2.398 million were affected in some way by the climate tragedy, in 478 municipalities.

There are 10,485 people living in shelters and 388,781 are homeless. Some families have already managed to return to their homes, after a general cleaning, with the removal of rubble and general disinfection of the property.

People can sign up to receive weather alerts from the state Civil Defense. To do this, it is necessary to send the location’s zip code via SMS to the number 40199. Then, a confirmation is sent, making the number available to receive the information whenever it is updated.

It is also possible to register via the Whatsapp application. To access the service, you must register by calling (61) 2034-4611. Simply interact with the customer service robot by sending a simple “Hi”. After the first interaction, the user can share their current location or any other location of interest to them to receive messages to be sent by the state Civil Defense.