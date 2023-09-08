Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/07/2023 – 19:16

The government of Rio Grande do Sul reported that the death toll rose to 41 due to the floods that hit dozens of cities. The data were released at 7 pm this Thursday (7).

Of the 41 deaths, the majority, 15, were registered in the city of Muçum. The other deaths occurred in Roca Sales (10), Cruzeiro do Sul (four), Lajeado (three), Ibiraiaras (two), Estrela (two) and Encantado, Imigrante, Mato Castelhano, Passo Fundo and Santa Tereza (one death in each city).

Related news:

According to the state government, 25 people remain missing. The homeless total 2,944 and the displaced, 7,607. In total, 122,992 were affected in some way by heavy rains caused by the passage of an extratropical cyclone.

The number of municipalities also increased to 83. Earlier, the federal government recognized the state of public calamity in 79 cities.

blocked highways

The state has at least 16 highways with total or partial blockages because of the heavy rains, according to the latest report released by the state government this Thursday morning (7).

According to the Autonomous Roads Department (Daer), the Gaúcha Highway Company (EGR) and the Military Brigade, two bridges were destroyed by the rains: one on the ERS-448, between Farroupilha and Nova Roma do Sul; and the other on ERS-431, in Bento Gonçalves, on the border with São Valentim do Sul. Several lanes are flooded in the state due to the overflowing of rivers due to excess water.

isolated people

The Brazilian Navy informed that it is supporting the rescue of people who were isolated on the roofs of houses and buildings. The vessels also carry support material and supplies for the victims.