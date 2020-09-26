Nursing homes for the elderly are once again one of the sources of contagion in our country. The second wave of coronavirus in Spain It has led to a considerable increase in the different nursing homes of the Spanish geography, both in positive cases of COVID-19 and in the number of deaths in recent weeks. And it is that, in these last seven days There have been 300 cases of elderly deaths in different residences.

Some data collected by the Cadena SER radio station network which also indicate that more than 21,500 elderly people have already died by coronavirus -or symptoms compatible with the pathogen- since the start of the pandemic in March.

But infections continue to increase a worrying pace in residences across the country. To this day and despite the fight for six months against the pandemic -and their respective security measures-, More than 4,200 elderly are infected with COVID-19 today. Compared to the data from a week ago, there are 400 more positives, yes, without comparing the data of the Valencian Community, that will update them throughout this Saturday. Last week the region had 350 infections in residences.

Andalusia, the community with the most infections

In all Spain, The autonomous community with the most infected in nursing homes is Andalusia with almost 1,100 elderly positive for coronavirus. Data that have grown by 400 infections in just one week and that fit with the rate of expansion of the pandemic in this second wave in the Andalusian community. Madrid, the one most affected by the coronavirus today, currently controls infections in their residences: 172 elderly contagions as indicated by the data that the Government of Díaz Ayuso has offered.

Aragon has improved its data, although it still has more than 800 infected in residences, an alarming number. In Castile and Leon there are about 500, and in Castilla-La Mancha, Euskadi and Galicia more than 300 positive elderly at this time in each of them.