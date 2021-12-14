Home page world

In November, 20 percent more people died in Germany than the average for 2017 to 2020 for this month. © Sebastian Kahnert / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

The number of deaths in Germany in November exceeded the average by a fifth. But the Covid deaths registered with the RKI only partially explain the increase.

Wiesbaden – In November, 20 percent more people died in Germany than the average for 2017 to 2020 for this month. This emerges from a special evaluation of the preliminary deaths that the Federal Statistical Office published in Wiesbaden on Tuesday.

A comparison of deaths with the number of Covid 19 deaths reported to the Robert Koch Institute is only possible up to and including November 21, according to the office. The total number of deaths for the week in question was 23 percent above the average. According to the office, the Covid deaths reported to the RKI only partially explain the increase.

“Several possible causes are conceivable for the inexplicable increase in the number of deaths,” write the statisticians: For example, undetected Covid-19 deaths could play a role; there could be postponements of deaths after the flu epidemic; or it could be the result of postponed operations and checkups. “The contribution of individual effects cannot currently be quantified,” says Wiesbaden.

At the national level, the number of deaths can only be shown up to the 45th calendar week (November 8th to 14th). The deviation was highest in Thuringia (plus 43 percent), Saxony (plus 37 percent) and Bavaria (plus 30 percent). Only in Bremen were the deaths in the range of the comparative value from previous years.

“The findings on excess mortality are thus clearest in the federal states in which the incidence of infections was highest in the previous weeks,” the statisticians say. In Thuringia, Saxony and Bavaria, however, the Covid 19 deaths reported to the RKI so far explain only about half of the increase in the number of deaths in the 45th calendar week. dpa