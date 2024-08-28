Home policy

Armed Palestinians in Tulkarem. (Archive photo) © Majdi Mohammed/AP/dpa

Israel’s army is once again taking action against Palestinian militants in the West Bank. According to Palestinian sources, two people are killed in the armed clashes.

Tel Aviv/Ramallah – According to Palestinian sources, two people were killed in confrontations during an Israeli military operation in the city of Jenin in the West Bank. The two were killed by gunfire during the night and several others were injured, the Health Ministry in Ramallah said. It was initially unclear whether they were Palestinian militants.

The Israeli army announced via Platform X that it had begun anti-terror operations in Jenin and Tulkarem in the north of the West Bank, which are considered strongholds of militant Palestinians. According to Israeli and Palestinian media, both cases are large-scale operations. According to reports, armed clashes occurred, but further details were not immediately known.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that a large number of military vehicles had entered Jenin. According to the Israeli news site “ynet”, people wanted by the security forces are to be arrested in refugee quarters in both towns.

According to Israeli and Palestinian media, Israeli forces also surrounded hospitals in both cities. In Tulkarem, they blocked ambulances, wrote Wafa. The army is controlling access to the clinics to prevent militants from entrenching themselves there, reported “ynet”.

The already tense situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the Hamas massacre that left 1,200 people dead on October 7, 2023, and the resulting start of the Gaza war. Since then, according to figures from the Ministry of Health that are difficult to independently verify, more than 620 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations, armed clashes and attacks by extremists in the West Bank. Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians also increased during this period.

There are repeated raids by the Israeli army, especially in Jenin and Tulkarem. According to the Ministry of Health, just on Monday five people were killed in an Israeli air raid in the refugee district of Nur Shams in Tulkarem. According to the Israeli army, the bombing was aimed at militant Palestinians. dpa