At least three violent events, in just two weeks, have once again overshadowed the football spectacle in Colombia. In addition to leaving two dead and more than a hundred injured, the recent riots and attacks threaten to cause a setback of decades in the efforts of the authorities and the bars themselves to make the courts spaces free of violence, in an overwhelmed country by the burden of the armed conflict.

In Cali (Valle del Cauca), a mother had to pounce on her son, on a downtown street, to protect him from an attack by a group of fans of América, one of the most renowned clubs in the country. The alleged fans attacked the young man with machetes and knives for wearing a Deportivo Cali shirt, shortly before the classic between the two teams at the Pascual Guerrero stadium, on Sunday, April 30.

Thanks to the videos broadcast on social networks, the authorities identified the attackers. The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, publicly reprimanded them, in the company of the woman who exposed her life while shielding that of her son. Both suffered blows and injuries.

“You love your team as much as we love our team, but really, really, stop!” the woman pleaded tearfully. For her part, Mayor Ospina emphasized: “These men are not fans. They did not come to watch a football match, they came armed to do harm”. The detainees were released a few hours later, pending the judicial process.

That is the most recent scene in a string of violent acts that have marred sports celebrations. Anthropologist from the University of Antioquia and former barista Juan Fernando Rivera believes that attacks like this represent problems that persist beyond soccer. “What is happening is a reflection of a degradation and some social problems such as brawls and street fights that take place every day in the cities, but when they occur around football, due to how popular it is, they generate more reactions,” he points out. he.

The president of the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor), Fernando Jaramillo, coincides with him. “It is not necessarily football, it is a vehicle that is used, but behind this there is a social problem more than anything else and it seems to me a very easy way out to say that it is the responsibility of the leaders and the clubs. There is a co-responsibility, ”he said in an interview with the journalist María Jimena Duzán on the podcast Thoroughly.

The early morning of the same Sunday in which the attack by the Cali fan occurred, a street fight ended up tarnishing the classic between Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín, which had passed calmly at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in the capital of Antioquia. In the fight, which broke out while a group from Nacional celebrated the victory of their team, two fans aged 25 and 34 died, one from each club. Another 14 people were injured. The Medellín Mayor’s Office identified 14 suspects involved, with no arrests to date.

“The events that occurred in the last clásico fill us with sadness because for many years the bars knew how to live together in the stadium, share many coexistence projects and we understood that nothing can determine the life of anyone. Going to Atanasio has to be a reason for partying, joy and sharing among friends and family,” said the bars, Los del Sur from Nacional and Rexixrencia Norte from Independiente Medellín, in a joint statement.

It was not a minor fact that the game that day had passed without violence. That same sports arena, the Atanasio Girardot, had been the epicenter of riots that forced the suspension of the match between Nacional and América, just two weeks earlier, on April 16. This time, a crowd of fans took to the field, throwing billboards and objects at the police officers. The excesses, which left more than 80 injured, were preceded by disagreements between the Nacional leadership and the Los del Sur bar, one of the largest and most popular in the country.

“What we experienced that Sunday, when the match against América at the Atanasio Girardot was cancelled, was a total setback. This violence distorts everything and affects all the effort that could have been made. Building that trust takes years and it was lost in 40 minutes of throwing fences and punching the police,” laments Andrés Ríos, a journalist who has followed the context of the teams and bars in Medellín for several years.

The expert in coexistence and security in soccer Alirio Amaya also fears that recent cases could lead to generalizations that end up affecting efforts to improve coexistence. “During the year between 900 and 1,000 games can be played. The events that occur within the stadiums do not exceed 1%. It is not significant, however, it is very visible, ”he points out.

Amaya recalls that the country has a historical accumulation of actions such as the construction of the football ten-year plan or special programs in the main cities to keep violence away from the courts. “In Bogotá there is the Goals in Peace 2.0 program, in Medellín the Soccer Culture program, in Barranquilla, Goals for Coexistence, in Cartagena the Connect with Sport program,” he cites as examples.

For his part, Fernando Segura, a Mexican sociologist dedicated to behaviors associated with soccer, highlights Colombia’s progress compared to other countries in the region, such as Mexico or Argentina, which, in his opinion, are limited to sanctions.

“Colombia has opted for a framework of dialogue, to promote art, coexistence, participation, which cannot be called into question due to a series of episodes that are very unfortunate, which are very sad and with criminal implications. There is another side that is perhaps difficult to measure and that perhaps the media do not appreciate and that is that perhaps the social barrio has saved many lives ”, he underlines.

Other voices, such as that of Carlos González Puche, director of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), demand more rigorous regulations such as the prohibition of those who commit violent acts from re-entering the stadiums. “It has not been possible to establish an identification system for fans who enter the stadiums, a control mechanism that has not yet been implemented, despite the promises of the Government and managers that it will be carried out to find out who attends the scenarios”, claims González, while raising a question that remains open: How long will the violence in Colombian soccer?

