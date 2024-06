At least nine people have been killed after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides in western Nepal, an official said on Saturday.

Five members of a family were swept away by a landslide in Malika village in Gulmi district, about 250 km (155 miles) west of Kathmandu, said Disan Bhattarai, spokesman for the National Disaster Relief Agency.

Landslides and flash floods are common in mountainous Nepal during the monsoon season.