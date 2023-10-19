The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, quoted local sources that Israeli raids targeted a house on Al-Hoja Street in Jabalia Camp, killing 5 Palestinians and wounding others.

Israeli aircraft also targeted residential complexes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 10 and wounding dozens, according to Wafa Agency.

In Khan Yunis, at least 9 Palestinians were killed and others were injured as Israeli raids targeted a house in the south of the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, 4 Palestinians were injured, including a child, who was in serious condition, according to Wafa, and others were arrested, at dawn on Thursday, during confrontations with Israeli forces in the Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem.