Medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported that more than 150 citizens were killed in the Shujaiya neighborhood, where an entire residential square near Diwan Muntaha was bombed with dozens of bombs.

Palestinian media said that Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army continues to violently target Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, where dozens of citizens were killed and injured as a result of the bombing.

In the Nuseirat camp, dozens of citizens were killed and injured in Israeli raids on Saturday evening.

In this context, Palestinian media confirmed that entire squares were evacuated in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, in addition to the eastern towns, greatly doubling the number of displaced people, explaining that Israeli artillery separated the central governorate from the south.

The Israeli army called on the residents of Al-Qarara, Khirbet Khuza’a, Abasan, Bani Suhaila and Ma’an to evacuate immediately and go to the Rafah area in the far south of the Gaza Strip, stressing that Khan Yunis is a dangerous area of ​​operations.

The Israeli army said that any resident who refuses to leave will bear responsibility for his fate.