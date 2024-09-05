Palestinian Red Crescent sources reported that ambulance crews retrieved 5 dead people from the bombed vehicle, while resuscitation operations are being carried out on a sixth injured person.

This bombing comes in conjunction with the continued storming of the Far’a camp, south of Tubas, by the Israeli army forces.

The Israeli army said that “air force planes bombed a terrorist cell that opened fire on soldiers in the Far’a area in the northern Jordan Valley.”

Earlier, Israeli forces stormed Al-Far’a camp, south of Tubas, last night, and sent military reinforcements to it.

Our correspondent reported that the forces stormed Al-Far’a with a number of patrols and armored personnel carriers, accompanied by a crawler bulldozer (D9), from the Al-Hamra military checkpoint, where the occupation’s vehicles were present on the main street and in the neighborhoods of Al-Far’a camp, amid additional reinforcements at the Al-Hamra checkpoint, where confrontations and clashes erupted, and gunfire and explosions were heard.

Infantry soldiers were also deployed in several areas of the camp, and began raiding several houses.