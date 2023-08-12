The death toll from wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, United States, has already reached 80 this Saturday (12). However, according to the US news network CNN, firefighters managed to control the fire that ravaged the county and which still results in an undefined number of people missing. Search and rescue operations continue throughout the day.

The news of the fire control was released this Saturday morning, through the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Evacuations in the Kaanapali area of ​​the fire-ravaged city of Lahaina are also no longer taking place – the West Maui region was evacuated yesterday due to wildfires.

In addition to the dozens of deaths, the fires that started last Tuesday (8) and spread through residential areas in the west of the Hawaiian county caused the complete destruction of several communities.

In an interview with CNN on Friday afternoon, Hawaii Governor Josh Green admitted it could be more than a week before local officials can comb through the charred remains of the historic town of Lahaina to get an idea of ​​the total number of victims. victims.

Even on Friday (11), when the last survey of the death toll pointed to 67, the disaster already exceeded the lethality of the 1960 tsunami, which killed 61 people in the city of Hilo. The fire in Hawaii is also the most serious in the United States since 2018, when 85 people died from the fire that ravaged the city of Paradise, California.

With more than 11,000 people still without electricity in the state, according to the portal PowerOutage.uscommunications with part of the archipelago remain difficult.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the wildfires. Biden also ordered the National Guard and members of the US Third Fleet in Hawaii to do everything possible to assist local officials.

The drought that has affected the islands in recent months, as well as the strong winds of Hurricane Dora, have caused the flames to spread at a very fast pace, according to local authorities, making it difficult to fight them.