Fire damage in coastal town of Lahaina, Maui County, Hawaii: town was worst affected by fire. | Photo: Disclosure/Hawaii Government Website

The death toll in the fires that affected Maui County, in the North American archipelago of Hawaii, already reached 93. The data were released in the county official website, on the night of this Saturday (12). It’s about the worst disaster ever experienced in hawaiisaid yesterday Governor Josh Green, during a visit to one of the areas affected by the fire.

With an undefined number of dead and missing, the fires are among the 5 worst ever recorded in the United States since 1871, according to a survey by the National Fire Protection Association (in free translation, National Fire Protection Association). The last deadliest tragedy of this nature happened in Idaho and Minnesota at the beginning of the last century, known as the Great Fire of 1910, when 87 people were declared dead.

According to the news network CNN, around 2,200 buildings and houses were destroyed and the damage is estimated at approximately US$ 6 billion.

Yesterday, when announcing the partial survey of confirmed dead (which at the time was 89), the governor anticipated: “The number will continue to increase. We want to prepare people for this,” Green said.

Firefighting crews continue to extinguish wildfires in the coastal city of lahaina, the hardest hit by the fire, and in the interior of Maui. Of the 93 people declared dead, only two have been identified.

Gyms are being used as emergency shelters for more than 1,400 people, and Lahaina’s outpatient health and medical clinics remain fully operational. Water, food and supplies will be distributed to the homeless throughout this Sunday (13).

The fire that has hit the islands since last Tuesday (8) has spread rapidly, caused by the drought of recent months, as well as the strong winds of Hurricane Dora. Hence the difficulty in fighting the fire, justify the local authorities.