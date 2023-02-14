February 14, 2023 07:37

South African authorities declared Monday evening a state of national disaster after floods caused by torrential rains in the past few days left seven dead and several missing. “The government declared a state of national disaster to allow for a strong and coordinated response to the repercussions of the floods,” the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement. No national death toll has been released so far, but bad weather threatens seven of the country’s nine provinces, especially those on the eastern coast overlooking the Indian Ocean. At least five people, including a baby, were killed in KwaZulu-Natal (southeast), Nunala Ndlovu, a spokeswoman for the disaster management center in the coastal province, told AFP. She added that a number of people are still missing in the province. Two other people were killed in the neighboring province of Mpumalanga (northeast), according to local authorities.

In Limpopo, the province located in the north of the country on the border with Zimbabwe, a hospital, roads and bridges were damaged, and a number of cars were washed away by the floods. The presidency said in its statement that “the farmers incurred losses in crops and livestock.” The National Center of Meteorology warned that it still expected “continuous and heavy” rains, threatening flooding, as “the soil is saturated with water and watercourses have reached their peak levels.” Last year, South Africa experienced the worst floods in its history. The heaviest losses were recorded on that day in Durban, the country’s third largest city and one of the main ports on the continent. On that day, the rains and floods caused more than 400 deaths and affected more than 85,000 people.

Source: agencies