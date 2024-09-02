Ten people were killed Monday after Typhoon Yagi dumped heavy rains in the Philippines, causing floods and landslides, the national disaster agency and local officials said.

Flooding has reportedly reached a high depth in some affected areas, including Metro Manila, prompting authorities to suspend government and school activities.

Officials and police said five of the victims were killed in landslides, four drowned, and one person was electrocuted.

Several domestic flights have been cancelled, while sea travel has been suspended at eastern and central ports, leaving more than 2,200 passengers stranded, according to the Coast Guard.

The Met Office said Cyclone Yagi was packing winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour (45 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour. It was moving west-northwest at 15 kilometres per hour and was expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm by Wednesday.

“It may also reach the peak typhoon category by Thursday or Friday,” the weather bureau added. The Philippines is hit by an average of about 20 tropical cyclones each year.