Nine passengers were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus overturned in a suburb of the Ecuadorian capital Quito on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Fire Department said in a post on its X account that “the death toll has unfortunately risen to nine.”

She added, “Of the 26 people who were treated, ten wounded were transferred to health centers.”

The accident occurred while the bus was travelling on a road linking the cities of Bevo and Papalkata, east of the capital.

Traffic accidents are one of the leading causes of death in Ecuador.