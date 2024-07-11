Shelling targeting eastern and northeastern Ukraine on Thursday killed five people, including a child.

A missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and other cities last Monday partially destroyed a children’s hospital and killed more than 40 people.

Donetsk city governor Vadim Vilashkin said on Telegram that frontline areas in Donetsk were “shelled all day” on Thursday, killing three people, including a 15-year-old boy in the town of Myrnograd.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russia launched a new ground offensive in May, shelling of the border village of Belyye Kolodyag killed two people, the region’s governor, Oleg Synegubov, said.

Russia says its forces are targeting only military infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his country’s Western allies to strengthen air defense systems at a NATO summit in Washington this week.