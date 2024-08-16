Three civilians were killed and five wounded in attacks in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk over the past 24 hours, a local official said on Friday.

Three people were injured in an attack on Selidov near the city of Pokrovsk, regional governor Vadim Vilashkin said. He added that the attack damaged six buildings.

One person was killed in Mykolaivka and two others were injured in the city of Kostyantynivka, just west of Bakhmut.

Velashkin also reported that two people were killed in the village of Verkhnyukamyanka, and that nine residential buildings and eight houses in the area were damaged.