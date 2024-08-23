Home World

An attack on the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen left people dead and injured. © Gianni Gattus/dpa

Thousands of people celebrate the 650th birthday of the city of Solingen. In the middle of the celebrations, there is an alleged knife attack.

Solingen – An attack on the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen left people dead and injured this evening. The weapon used was presumably a knife, police sources said. The police have raised the alarm. Helicopters are in the air. Police sources said no arrests have been made yet.

Officers are currently at the scene with weapons and securing it. There are cordons all over the city. Screens have been erected. The crime scene is the Fronhof – a market square in downtown Solingen. There is a stage there for live music.

According to the “Solinger Tageblatt”, the authorities have asked the people of Solingen to leave the city center. The festival is over for now. Sirens can be heard all around the city center. According to the report, Philipp Müller, one of the co-organizers, explained on stage that the emergency services were fighting for the lives of nine people. Thousands of visitors followed the request to leave the square calmly and not to panic.

A “Festival of Diversity” began on Friday to mark the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen. It was to last until Sunday. The announcement states: “Solingen Mitte will become a large festival mile: the celebrations will take place from Neumarkt to Fronhof and Mühlenplatz.” A program with music, cabaret, acrobatics, arts and crafts, entertainment for children and much more awaits visitors in the streets. dpa