The police have raised a major alarm.

Thousands of people celebrate the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen. Suddenly the exuberant mood changes. An assailant attacks people – presumably with a knife.

Solingen – An attack on the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen left people dead and injured this evening. The weapon used was presumably a knife, police sources said. The police have sounded the alarm. Helicopters are in the air, numerous emergency vehicles with blue lights flashing are on the road. Police sources said that no arrests have been made yet.

Officers are currently at the scene with weapons and securing it. Numerous ambulances are in use. There are cordons all over the city. Screens have been erected. The crime scene is the Fronhof – a market square in downtown Solingen. There is a stage there for live music.

According to the “Solinger Tageblatt”, the authorities have asked the people of Solingen to leave the city center. The festival is over for now. Sirens can be heard around the city center. According to eyewitnesses, the newspaper reports that the suspected perpetrator fled in the direction of the main street.

“People are shocked”

According to the report, Philipp Müller, one of the co-organizers, explained on stage that the emergency services were fighting for the lives of nine people. Thousands of visitors followed the request to leave the square calmly and not to panic. “People left the square in shock, but peacefully,” Müller told the newspaper.

A reporter from the “Solinger Tageblatt” described: “The atmosphere is spooky.” Within a few minutes, the exuberant party mood had turned into shock, and she was met by visitors streaming with tears.

A “Festival of Diversity” began on Friday to mark the 650th anniversary of the city of Solingen. It was to last until Sunday. The announcement states: “Solingen Mitte will become a large festival mile: the celebrations will take place from Neumarkt to Fronhof and Mühlenplatz.” A program with music, cabaret, acrobatics, arts and crafts, entertainment for children and much more awaits visitors in the streets. dpa