At least 32 people were killed and 63 others wounded in an attack on a beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu late Friday, police said Saturday.

“More than 32 civilians were killed in the restaurant attack and 63 others were wounded,” police spokesman Abdifatah Adam told a news conference, adding that one of the attackers blew himself up and three others were killed. He said police captured one of the attackers alive.