The Palestinian News Agency said that 10 citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli air strike on the “Rio” cafe on Jalal Street in the center of Khan Yunis.

A number of displaced people took refuge in the café after their homes were destroyed as a result of the continuous Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip for days.

Rescue crews and civilians are still working to extract the victims from the place targeted by the bombing.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that 29 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Saturday evening as a result of raids carried out by Israeli aircraft on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to the agency, 5 citizens were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza, and 5 bodies were recovered from under the rubble of another house in the same neighborhood belonging to the Yassin family.

Also, 8 Palestinians were killed in a bombing that targeted a restaurant in the Nuseirat refugee camp market in central Gaza.

In western Rafah, 11 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Abu Shamala family in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood.