10 people, including four women, were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

MK Stalin, Prime Minister of Tamil Nadu, directed two ministers in the state to supervise the rescue work, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims of the accident and announced that the families of the victims would be granted financial compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

