Ukrainian authorities said that four people, including a three-year-old child, were killed and eight others were injured when a drone struck a building in the southern coastal city of Odessa on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a post on the Telegram application, “One of the marches hit a building in Odessa. 18 apartments were destroyed.”

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service published photos of the site after the bombing.

A caption accompanying the photos said, “It is impossible to forget! It is impossible to forgive.” The emergency service said that five people, including a child, were rescued alive.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odessa region, indicated that there may be more people still trapped under the rubble.

“My husband quickly ran to help people,” said Svetlana Tkachenko, who lives in a nearby building. “Then I saw people running and I understood that there were deaths.”