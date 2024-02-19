Two policemen and a paramedic were shot and killed early Sunday in the US state of Minnesota after they responded to an emergency call regarding a family dispute in a home containing a number of children, according to authorities.

The shooter, whose identity was not revealed, was also killed, police said, adding that seven children between the ages of two and 15 were rescued.

The victims, two 27-year-old police officers and a 40-year-old paramedic, were shot after they responded to what Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described as a “distress call for a family in danger” from a home in Burnsville, south of Minneapolis.

Another policeman sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the exchange of gunfire.

The gunman opened fire from inside following negotiations with the police.

According to Evans, at least one police officer was shot inside the house.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation,” Evans added.