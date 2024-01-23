A tour company said in a statement that at least three people were killed when a helicopter carrying a group of ski enthusiasts crashed during an outing in British Columbia, Canada.

The helicopter crashed on Monday near Terrace, a town of about 12,000 people in the Skeena region in west-central British Columbia, close to the US state of Alaska, according to a local website.

A spokeswoman for the tourism company said she did not know how many passengers and crew were on board the helicopter when it went down and whether there was anyone missing after the accident.

There was no official news about the cause or circumstances surrounding the accident.