A local official said that three people were killed in a missile attack on the city of Donetsk on Saturday morning.

The official added that the city was bombed with missiles.

Three others were injured as a result of a drone attack near Horlivka, also in the Donetsk region, and one person was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the area.

Donetsk has witnessed violent battles since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis in February 2022. Ukrainian forces are facing difficulty in withstanding Russian forces, which are superior in numbers and equipment.