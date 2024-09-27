At least five people were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a gas station in the Russian Republic of Dagestan in the Caucasus, today, Friday, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, based on preliminary information.

The ministry said, via the Telegram application, “The station building is destroyed, and the technical area and cafeteria (belonging to the gas station) are burning over an area of ​​500 square meters.”

The ministry stated that the station is located south of the city of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, on the road leading to the town of Novi Khoshit.

The ministry stated that about 120 rescue team members are at the site.

In August 2023, 37 people were killed and 119 others were injured as a result of an explosion that occurred at a gas station on the outskirts of Makhachkala.