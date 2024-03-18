Four people were killed today, Monday, in the Russian Belgorod region, bringing the toll of bombing within a week to 15 people.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced on Telegram the killing of two people, saying, “Two people were killed, a 17-year-old young man and a man. They died of their wounds before ambulance teams arrived,” noting that the bombing targeted the village of “Nikolskoye.”

But he later wrote on the same platform, “The attack resulted in the death of almost an entire family: a grandmother, a mother, her husband, and her son, a 17-year-old young man, were killed,” adding that a young girl was saved.

Earlier, the local Ministry of Health reported that 11 people were killed in Ukrainian strikes carried out between March 12 and 17.

Vladimir Putin, who was re-elected yesterday, Sunday, as president for a new term by winning more than 87% of the votes, confirmed that his country will take measures to limit the attacks.