Notary data points to an average increase in deaths 8 times greater than 2019; Pneumonia, stroke and heart attack are among the causes

A survey by Civil Registry Offices in Brazil points out that the number of deaths in the country in the first 10 months of 2022 exceeds that recorded in the same period before the pandemic, being 14% higher than that of 2019. Civil Registry Transparency Portal🇧🇷

In addition, the average annual growth in deaths is about 8 times greater than that recorded before covid-19. Between 2010 and 2019, the average evolution of deaths varied, on average, by 1.8%.

The portal, which is managed by Arpen Brasil (National Association of Natural Person Registrars), is supplied with data from 7,658 notary offices in the country, crossed with information from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

For Arpen, the increase suggests that there are still factors impacting the number of deaths related to covid-19, explains the president of the association, Gustavo Fiscarelli.

“Although there is a decrease in deaths from Covid-19, we note an increase in deaths from other diseases, such as pneumonia, heart disease and septicemia, which may be consequences of Covid sequelae. From these data, it is possible to think about public health policies and prevention of these diseases”says Fiscarelli.

The number of deaths from pneumonia increased from 126,861 in the first 10 months of 2021 to 169,445 in the same period this year. Compared to 2019, when there was no pandemic, the number of deaths from the disease increased by 0.85%. However, compared to 2020, the increase was 26.4%.

Deaths from SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) increased by 80.3% from January to October 2022 compared to 2019. However, there was a decrease of 43.9% compared to 2021. As for deaths from septicemia, when there is generalized infection body, increased by 12.2%.

The survey also pointed out the increase in deaths from heart disease compared to 2021, 3.8% from stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident) and 2% from heart attack. Considering 2019, growth was 8.3% and 3.5%, respectively.