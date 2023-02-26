In all, 64 victims were located in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba; searches continue for the 8th consecutive day

The death toll due to the rains on the north coast of São Paulo reached 65 this Sunday afternoon (26.Feb.2023), according to the Power360. Of the total, 64 of the victims were located in the municipality of São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. Professionals of Fire Departmentfrom the Civil defense and marines from navy searches for missing people continue for the 8th consecutive day.

By 3:30 pm this Sunday (Feb 25), 55 victims had been identified: 20 men, 17 women and 18 children. The current number of displaced people (they left their homes, but do not need shelter, that is, they can, for example, be with family or friends) and homeless people (they are in public or private shelters) reaches 2,440.

Authorities rescued 28 survivors of the tragedy. According to Sao Paulo Health Department11 remain hospitalized in the HRLN (Hospital Regional do Litoral Norte) with a condition considered stable. Other units in Baixada Santista, Alto Tietê and the capital are also able to receive the wounded. The Navy’s field hospital also works in the port of São Sebastião to care for victims.

O São Paulo government has advised tourists not to travel to regions affected by the heavy rains recorded since Carnival Sunday (Feb 19). The recommendation aims to avoid overloading hospitals, intensifying traffic in the areas and, in addition, the supply of water and food.

This Sunday (26.feb), the forecast for São Sebastião is for showers, with an accumulated of 40 millimeters. Rainfall should also occur on Monday (Feb 27) and Tuesday (Feb 28), with an index of 40 mm and 45 mm, respectively.

FREE ISSUE OF RG AND CNH

The government of São Paulo approved the exemption of fees for the 2nd copy of RG and CNH for victims of the rains on the north coast. The Poupatempo Móvel unit installed in Barra do Sahy, in São Sebastião, has already handled around 450 calls since it went into operation on Friday (Feb 24).

The free issue of documents will be for a period of 60 days, starting from the decree of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), decreed a state of public calamity for the cities of São Sebastião, Bertioga, Caraguatatuba, Guarujá, Ilhabela and Ubatuba.