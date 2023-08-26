Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2023 – 3:56 pm

The total number of deaths caused by Operation Shield, created at the end of July in response to the murder of soldier Patrick Bastos dos Reis, from Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar), reached 22 this Thursday, 24.

The most recent report released by the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) states that all were “suspicious” and “died in confrontation with the police when reacting to the approaches”. In some cases, relatives of the victims denounce excesses, aggressions and torture by the agents, whose conduct is analyzed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the first week of the operation, the State Public Defender’s Office asked for an “immediate end” to police action in Guarujá and that all agents involved in the deaths of civilians be temporarily removed.

The SSP version states from the beginning that they resulted from conflicts and that the cases are investigated by the State Department of Criminal Investigations (DEIC) of Santos and by the Military Police. The Homicide and Personal Protection Department also mobilized civil and technical-scientific police to support the investigations, according to a note.

Also according to the balance sheet released by the ministry, 621 suspects were arrested, of which 236 were wanted by the courts and were on the run for crimes such as drug trafficking, robbery, theft, embezzlement, kidnapping and homicide. 82 weapons and almost 900 kilos of narcotics were also seized, which the SSP calculates as a loss of more than R$ 2 million for drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old man identified as “Vitinho” was arrested in a luxury home in Vila Baiana, Guarujá. Suspected of being part of a criminal organization, he has a history of robbery and was on the run since he did not return from the temporary exit.

“Vitinho” is named as one of those who appear in a video that went viral in June, in which eight armed men parade through Guarujá. The clothes he used in the images were found in the same place as the prison, in addition to two cell phones and documents.

On the same day of the arrest of “Vitinho”, the Military Police carried out seizures in what it classified as a “house bomb” in Morro do Menino, in Santos. In the property, a pistol, an adapter that transforms weapons into submachine guns, 73 bottles of perfume launchers and 1.6 kilos of drugs, including marijuana, crack and cocaine, were found.