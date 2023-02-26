Jalisco closed last year with 152 deaths from intoxication and poisoning, above the 145 deaths registered for these causes in 2021.

Most of the cases were concentrated in young people between the ages of 21 and 30, and adults between the ages of 31 and 40. Both age groups represented 48.68 percent of the deaths.

“The

intoxications and poisonings they are two different things: poisonings are of biological origin, as are bites and stings, whether by bees, spiders or snakes. And poisonings are generally all the toxic products that are within reach,” explained Julio César Dávalos Guzmán, Head of Research and Epidemiology of the State Council for Accident Prevention (Cepaj).

The official explained that in both cases, the home is the space where this type of incident occurs the most.

Minors are often poisoned by the consumption of cleaning supplies that are used at home. In contrast, in adults it is due to the consumption of medication or substances such as alcohol, she said.

“We have had cases of children who have been intoxicated with caustic soda that causes irreversible damage and have a deep burn. In older adults there are not so many chemicals but rather polypharmacy, which is up to two or three pills for a pathology,” detailed.

Guadalajara, Zapopan and Tonalá concentrated 52.63 percent of the cases. The rest occurred within the State, with poisoning from the use of pesticides being the most frequent cause of deaths.