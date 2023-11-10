Fires in homes in the United States have taken on a tragic role, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA for its acronym in English), the main authority on fire safety in the country. Official data indicates that approximately 480,500 home fires were recorded in 2021, resulting in 3,800 deaths, a 14-year high in deaths from home fires.

This alarming 9 percent increase in deaths since 2016 has raised alarm bells at the NFPA, which points to the proliferation of Synthetic materials in homes as one of the determining factors. Synthetic materials, such as furniture foam and plastic, burn quickly and generate toxic smoke, making it difficult for people to evacuate and increasing the lethality of home fires.

The risk of synthetic materials

Academic studies support these concerns. An investigation published in 2019 in the journal Fire Technology concluded that Synthetic materials burn faster and produce more toxic smoke than traditional materialssuch as wood and cotton, resulting in increased deaths and injuries in home fires.

Another study, published in the journal Fire and Life Safety in 2021, reveals that The proliferation of synthetic materials in homes is undermining the progress made in reducing deaths from home fires. The research concludes that these materials are making home fires more deadly by decreasing the effectiveness of safety measures such as smoke detectors and sprinkler systems.

(We also recommend: The new Florida law that would punish certain cities for a historical issue)

In addition to synthetic materials, other factors could be contributing to the increase in deaths from home fires, such as an aging population, growing poverty that makes it difficult to acquire safety measures, and changes in weather patterns that increase the frequency and intensity of forest fires.

NFPA Calls on Homeowners to Take Preventive Measures, including installing smoke detectors in all rooms, properly maintaining these devices, and developing a fire escape plan. In addition, it urges the population to be alert to possible risks and follow safety recommendations to protect themselves and their loved ones.