San Salvador.- Public health authorities in El Salvador reported yesterday that another child died of dengue fever, bringing the number of deaths from the disease in the country to seven, at a time when an increase in infections is being reported. All the victims are minors.

“Unfortunately, we report one more death from dengue in our country. It is a minor,” said the Salvadoran Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, on the social network X. “We need everyone’s commitment to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and to put an end to this enemy in homes and communities. We are providing an unprecedented coordinated response to combat dengue, carrying out anti-vector actions on a daily basis.”

Alabí took the opportunity to reiterate the call to parents and caregivers of children to go to a health center as soon as possible if they have any symptoms and to avoid self-medication.

On July 3, Civil Protection authorities issued a red alert due to the alarming increase in dengue cases, and ordered the intensification of a fumigation campaign throughout the country.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, cases of dengue have been increasing for the past six months, especially among children. There have been 489 confirmed cases, of which 452 are hospitalized. There are seven deaths.

The first death was confirmed on June 21, 2024.