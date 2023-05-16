The death toll in the passage of Cyclone Mocha, which hit the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday, rose this Monday (15) to 29 in Burmese territory, where communications with the port city of Sittwe, one of the most affected in the world Asian country, have been reinstated.

Mocha made landfall between the cities of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, and Sittwee, Myanmar, with winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour, becoming the biggest storm to sweep across the Bay of Bengal in more than a decade.

The storm passed in the last hour of Sunday and did not cause major damage, as feared, to the huge refugee camps where one million Rohingya live in Bangladesh. The authorities of this country have not registered any victims in these places.

But in neighboring Myanmar, at least 24 people died in the village of Khaung Doke Kar, northwest of Sittwe, a leader of the Rohingya camp told AFP, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals from the ruling junta. Other people remained missing, he added.

AFP footage shot in the area showed fishing boats reduced to rubble and piled up on the shore.

The military junta previously reported that at least five people had died in the country and that “some inhabitants” had been injured. More than 864 homes and 14 hospitals or clinics were damaged, it said in a statement.

In Sittwe, home to around 150,000 people, communications gradually resumed on Monday, according to cyclone monitoring websites.

Hundreds of people who had taken refuge in higher areas returned to the city along a road littered with fallen trees, poles and electrical cables, according to AFP correspondents.

At least five people died in the city and 25 were injured, rescuer Ko Lin Lin told AFP, although it was not known whether any of those victims were included in the junta’s tally.

– “Significant damage” –

“I was in a Buddhist monastery when the storm hit,” one resident told AFP. “The monks’ prayer hall and dining room collapsed.”

The storm caused a hurricane tide of several meters and violent winds that toppled a communication tower in Sittwe, capital of Rakhine state, according to images posted on social media.

Media linked to the junta reported that hundreds of mobile phone towers were out of order.

Communication problems make it difficult to assess the damage in Rakhine, but “the first information indicates significant damage”, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations (OCHA) reported on Sunday.

In Bangladesh, where authorities have evacuated 750,000 people, Kamrul Hasan, a ministerial official, said the cyclone had not caused “major damage” and that damage had been minimal in Rohingya refugee camps.

“About 300 homes were destroyed by the cyclone,” Shamsud Douza, Deputy Commissioner for Refugees in Bangladesh, told AFP.

– “I survived” –

“While the impact of the cyclone could have been much worse, refugee camps were badly affected, leaving thousands of people in desperate need of help,” the UN declared, making an urgent appeal for help.

“I survived because I took refuge in a school with my three children,” said Selin Khan, a 27-year-old Rohingya woman who lost her home in the Nayapara refugee camp in the town of Teknaf.

In November 2007, Cyclone Sidr devastated southwest Bangladesh, causing more than 3,000 deaths and billions of dollars in damage.

In recent years, more accurate weather forecasts and more effective evacuations have dramatically reduced the number of deaths caused by cyclones.

Scientists have warned that these storms are becoming more intense in certain regions of the world due to climate change.

mma-sa-lpk-rma/hgs-sag/pc/eg/ic/mvv